InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Can With Cover (RVS-114)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed many people attempting to prevent bees and other insects from flying into their canned beverage, possibly due to allergies," said inventors from Riverside, California. "This inspired us to develop a better can featuring a swivel cover atop the hole."

They developed the BEE-SAFE CAN to prevent bees, wasps and other flying insects from entering the can to reduce the number of painful stings to the mouth, throat and tongue. This invention may eliminate injuries to the drinker while preventing liabilities toward the manufacturer/vendor. Additionally, this can could provide enhanced safety while being easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RVS-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

