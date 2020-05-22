InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Carrier for Pet Bowls (JMC-2240)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have four dogs and needed a better way to carry all of their food bowls to their feeding area," said an inventor, from Artesia, N.M., "so I invented the PORTABLE DOG TRAY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to carry multiple dog bowls at one time. In doing so, it could help to prevent spills and messes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to place dog bowls directly on the ground. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners, veterinarian offices and kennels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to make multiple trips."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

