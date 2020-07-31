InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Case (LAX-1115)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When attending various events I would pack my entire makeup bag, just in case I needed a touchup," said an inventor from Pasadena, California. "This inspired me to develop an organized means to also transport several makeup brushes."

She developed the patent-pending MAGNA BRUSH which provides neat and organized storage and transportation of cosmetic brushes. This invention keeps six brushes in a readily available and easily accessible location. Additionally, this streamlined organizer can save users time, space and money.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

