InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Catcher (CCP-1605)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the owner and operator of a landscaping company I thought there had to be a means to more efficiently pick up leaves when employing a lawnmower," said an inventor from Beach Park, Ill. "This inspired me to develop an attachment designed to collect more leaves in less time."

He developed the EXTENSION BAG which allows more leaves to be collected more quickly and with less physical effort. This convenient and durable invention could easily be attached and used. In addition to saving valuable time, it could also be cost effective and efficient.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

