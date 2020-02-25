Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cell Phone Accessory (FED-2110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was paying bills online with my phone and thought there could be a better way to view my credit card information," said an inventor, from Des Moines, Wash., "so I invented the CELL PHONE CASE IDEA."

The patent pending invention provides an easier way to hold and read a credit card or other card while using a cell phone. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cell phone cases and accessories. As a result, it could increase accuracy and convenience while inputting card information. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to clearly see credit card, driver's license or business card information while entering data on a cell phone."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

