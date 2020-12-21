InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cell Phone Holder for Vehicles (OCM-1405)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I needed a simple and accessible way to store my phone in the car while driving," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the HANG-MAN. My design protects a phone from overheating, falling or breaking."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a cell phone within a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the phone from sliding or falling onto the ground. As a result, it ensures that the phone is easily accessible if needed and it could help to prevent the phone from becoming lost or damaged within a vehicle. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1405, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

