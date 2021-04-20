InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Charge Outlet (NJD-2324)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are frustrated when our children take the charging cord from its standard location," said inventors from Wall, N.J. "This inspired us to develop an outlet featuring an incorporated charge cord."

They developed the patent-pending SMART OUTLET to prevent the loss, misplacement or theft of standard charge cords. This invention would provide an improved means to power mobile electronics that could save valuable space while reducing clutter. Additionally, it would feature an efficient and convenient design. This easy to install as well as use invention would ensure that a charge cord was always available in a wall outlet.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

