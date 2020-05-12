InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Charging System for Electric Cars, Vehicles, Etc. (OCC-1477)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Sunset Beach, Calif., wanted to create an easier way to recharge an electric car at home, so they invented the ZAP PAD.

The invention provides a more convenient way to charge a parked electric car. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually plug in a charging cord. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electric cars, vehicles, golf carts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and can be used in both mobile and stationary use.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design offers an improved alternative to traditional chargers."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

