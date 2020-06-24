InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Clamp (FLA-3276)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I needed to apply ice to various areas of the body, I had to hold the ice pack in place," said an inventor from Loxahatchee, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to secure it in place for hands-free use."

He developed the ICE PACK HELPER that features a practical and convenient, hands-free design to concentrate healing and soothing to areas of the body. This invention would eliminate restriction of the user's movement or ability to use his hands. Additionally, it would ensure he would receive the therapeutic benefits of the ice for effective pain relief from injuries and other conditions.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

