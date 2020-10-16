InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Clipboard for Use in a Vehicle (KOC-1219)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a convenient place to work and write things down while sitting in my car," said an inventor, from Clinton Twp., Mich., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL CLIPBOARD. My design enables you to easily utilize the clipboard right over your steeling wheel while parked."

The patented invention provides an effective clipboard for use on a vehicle steering wheel. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional clipboards and accessories. As a result, it ensures that a writing surface and pen is readily available for use and it enhances organization and convenience. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

