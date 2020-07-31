InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Club Cleaner (LGI-2903)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an avid golfer and was searching for the most convenient and efficient means to clean clubs while on the golf course," said an inventor from Wantagh, New York. "This inspired me to develop a quick and easy method to clean dirt from clubs as well as golf balls, shoes and grips."

He developed the patent-pending WATER TOWEL which features a convenient and easy to use design for removing debris from golf club heads and golf balls. This invention may save valuable time on the golf course. Additionally, it may result in more consistent contact and better shot control for lower scores on the course.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2903, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

