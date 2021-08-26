InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Collection Device for Pet Waste (PHO-2836)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to clean up after your dog," said an inventor, from Sun Lakes, Ariz., "so I invented the patent pending POO PUFFER. My design eliminates the hassle and germs associated with traditional methods of collecting pet waste."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or touch pet waste. As a result, it enhances comfort and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners, dog walkers, animal shelters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

