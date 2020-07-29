InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Construct Fence (DNV-119)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a farmer/rancher I needed means to quickly build a fence," said an inventor from Fort Morgan, Colorado. "This inspired me to develop a time-saving article of machinery to erect agricultural fences."

He developed the patent-pending N-LINE which features an efficient design and is easily operated. This invention would erect a fence in the fraction of the time of standard methods and would offer a greater level of precision with regard to its placement. Additionally, this one piece of machinery would automatically dig post holes, remove the soil, insert the posts and drive them into place.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DNV-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

