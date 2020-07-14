InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cord (OTW-443)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always running out of outlets to charge my phone and other devices and hate searching behind furniture such as the bed or couch," said an inventor from Denver, Colorado. "This inspired me to develop a cord that could power a lamp or clock while also charging various devices."

He developed the patent-pending INLINE CORD POWER SOURCE WITH USB PORT AND PLUG that offers a two-in-one design as it provides multiple functions in one cord. This invention features a simple and easy to use design. It can be utilized with current lamps in a home or hotel or it can be incorporated into the design of a newly manufactured product. Additionally, it eliminates the need to use multiple cord products.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

