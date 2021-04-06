InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device for Filleting Fish (SDB-1384)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love fishing but I hate the hassle of cleaning fish after a long day on the lake. I thought there could be a convenient device for filleting fish," said an inventor, from Ramona, Calif., "so I invented the FISH FILLET MACHINE. My design reduces messes when filleting and storing fish."

The invention provides a quick and easy way for a fisherman to fillet his catches. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually fillet fish with a scaling or fillet knife. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

