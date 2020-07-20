InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device to Compact Recyclables (LAX-1155)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five inventors, from N. Hollywood, Calif., wanted to create an improved device to reduce the volume of containers, bottles and cans in the recycle bin, so they invented the TROLL RECYCLE.

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to compact recyclables. In doing so, it reduces the overall volume of materials within a household unit. As a result, it enhances storage space for recyclable materials and it increases convenience when transporting recyclables to a recycling center. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added space in the recycle bin and it could make recycling easier."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

