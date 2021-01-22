InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device to Contain Tennis Balls (LVT-321)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tennis player and there are balls all over the court when we have a team practice," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought there could be a safe and simple way to collect the balls and keep them out of the way, so I invented the BALL CATCHER. My design enhances safety and convenience on the tennis court."

The invention provides an effective way to contain a multitude of tennis balls during a practice or clinic. In doing so, it prevents tennis balls from cluttering the court. As a result, it could help to reduce tripping hazards and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for tennis players, teams and athletic programs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-321, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

