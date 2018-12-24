InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Diaper Idea (CBA-3496)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a means for parents and grandparents to have the three needed items without carrying a diaper bag," said inventors from Columbia, S.C. "This inspired us to develop this idea that would combine the needed items in individually wrapped packs."

They developed the DIAPERS & WIPES UNITE to simplify the process of changing a diaper at home or when on the go. By incorporating the wipes, diaper and disposal bag in one unit this invention could eliminate searching for supplies and could lighten the load of heavy baby bags. Additionally, it could provide a sanitary disposal method.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

