InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Dispenser for Toothpaste (CKL-1357)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, mess-free way to dispense toothpaste when brushing my teeth," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the THE AUTOMATIC TOOTHPASTE DISPENSER."

The invention provides a more convenient way to dispense toothpaste onto a toothbrush. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with squeezing a tube and twisting a cap. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce toothpaste messes in the bathroom. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, children, adults, the elderly and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent unwanted bathroom clutter and toothpaste messes."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

