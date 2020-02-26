InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Dongle Case (NJD-1946)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I frequently lose the headphone adapter for my cell phone," said an inventor from North Brunswick, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a phone case that would contain a storage receptacle for housing the adapter."

He developed the HEADPHONE ADAPTER CASE that keeps the dongle close to the mobile device at all times. This invention features a convenient and practical design as it would ensure that the dongle is safely and effectively stored. Additionally, the dongle would be accessible at all times for listening to audio, transferring files or connecting to various accessories.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1946, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

