InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Drill Extension (LGI-2895)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an HVAC mechanic I work above a lot of equipment which can't be moved out of the way. This disenables me to use heavy jacks or lifts for installations to hang and level AC units," said an inventor from Massapequa, New York. This inspired us to develop a means to install nuts in tight spaces."

They developed the EZ UP EZ DOWN to reduce the time and effort to install and remove nuts on long threaded rods. This patent-pending invention could be employed with most power drills and related tools to install various equipment when jacks are not available. This device can be used to level any kind of rack or anything being held by threaded rods, nuts and bolts. Additionally, it could be efficient, easy to use and may reduce back pain or problems associated with heavy lifting.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2895, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

