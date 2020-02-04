InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient E-Cigarette Charger (HKT-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more efficient way to charge my electronic cigarette, especially when I was on the go or away from home," said an inventor from Ridgewood, N.J. "I came up with this idea so that I could use my mobile phone to charge the battery of my electronic cigarette."

He developed the B C D CLIP to offer a quick and easy way to charge the battery of an electronic cigarette. The unit isolates the microvolt output and regulates the appropriate microvolt and milliamps required. It allows power to be drawn from a mobile phone to recharge the electronic cigarette. The accessory eliminates the need to search for an electrical outlet, which saves time and effort. Additionally, the charger is compact and easily portable for on-the-go use.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

