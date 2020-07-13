InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Feeding Accessory for Reptiles (KOC-1084)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a reptile and thought there could be a mess-free way to coat feeder insects with power supplements," said an inventor, from Castle Rock, Colo., "so I invented the CRICKET CUP."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to powder crickets and feeder insects with calcium/supplements. In doing so, it eliminates the need to dip insects in a bag for coating. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce messes and waste. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pet reptiles and pet stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and it prevents the user from wasting excess powder and it is eco-friendly as it helps to eliminate waste of plastic bags."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1084, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

