InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Food and Beverage Caddy (NJD-1899)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to carry food and drinks to my seat at a sporting event, concert or fast food restaurant," said an inventor, from Aberdeen, N.J., "so I invented the SNACK 'N STEIN."

The invention provides a convenient way to carry food, drinks and condiments. In doing so, it could help to prevent spills, dropped food and messes. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables the whole meal to be conveniently carried in one hand."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

