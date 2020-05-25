InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for Eyeglasses (HTM-8970)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple holder for your eyeglasses in the car, bathroom, office or anywhere," said an inventor, from Rio Rancho, N.M., "so I invented the EYEGLASS HOLDER."

The patented invention provides an effective way to store a pair of eyeglasses on any flat vertical surface. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use bulky cases, neck chains and other accessories. As a result, it could help to prevent misplaced eyeglasses, scratches and other damage and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear eyeglasses, sunglasses and other eyewear. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your eyewear is accessible, safe and scratch-free."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8970, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

