InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for Frozen Treats (HTM-7669)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mess-free way to eat your favorite frozen treats," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented GOODY GOBLETS."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold and enjoy treats on sticks and in ice cream cones. In doing so, it enables you to temporarily set a treat down. It also could help to prevent drips and messes. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and ice cream shops, as well as in the car. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype model is available upon request. It is also dishwasher-safe and microwaveable plastic.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and helps to prevent messes when eating ice cream bars and other treats."

