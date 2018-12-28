InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder/Organizer for Cookware Lids (BMA-5227)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep pot and pan lids within easy reach while cooking without having to set them down on the stovetop or countertop, which only ends up creating a mess," said an inventor from Central Falls, R.I. "For mess-free, convenient storage, I developed this."

She developed the LID IT to store and organize the lids of pots and pans while cooking. The device keeps lids readily accessible for use. It eliminates the need to place lids on the stovetop or countertop. The accessory captures condensation to avoid drips, spills and messes, thereby reducing clean-up time. The holder is easy to wash after use. Additionally, the invention is also usable to hold mixing utensils.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

