InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Indicator for a Rechargeable Battery (TRO-272)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to know the charge status of the rechargeable battery on a power tool or garden tool," said an inventor, from Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GO GO."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to keep track of the charged status of a rechargeable battery. In doing so, this device could help to organize tool batteries, leading to less down time, increased efficiency, and more peace of mind. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, homeowners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to know the battery level and when to recharge."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

