InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Kit to Repair a Hole in a Wall (SFO-719)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for anyone to patch a hole caused by a doorknob or other object," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the HOLE IN THE WALL REPAIR KIT."

The invention provides a simple way to repair a hole in a wall. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find various tools or supplies. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to improve the quality of a repair job. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes repairing a hole in the wall simple and easy. Additionally, it has everything included to complete a high quality repair."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-719, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

