InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Kitchen Accessory for Recipes (HTM-9432)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to find and store all of our recipes in one place in the kitchen," said an inventor, from E. Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the RECIPE TOUCH SELECT UNIT."

The invention provides an effective device for storing, accessing and viewing recipe information. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional recipe cards and cookbooks. As a result, it saves time, effort and space in the kitchen and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a versatile, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle of writing down recipes and searching for them in multiple cookbooks."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

