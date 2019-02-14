InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Kitchen Storage Solution (CNC-422)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Living in military housing, I did not have as many kitchen cabinets as I needed," said an inventor from Rockwell, N.C. "For this reason, I came up with a convenient rack that hangs on the wall and holds large cookware and other items, just like a cabinet would."

He created a prototype for the WALL/CABINET KITCHEN RACK to offer a convenient place to store pots, skillets and other large kitchen utensils. The unit enables a homeowner to add another cabinet without any construction. It eliminates the need to store large cookware items on a countertop or other inconvenient places. The device makes more room available for use in the kitchen. It is easy to set up and install. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use in kitchens with few cabinets. It can be taken along when moving out of a house, apartment or dorm. Easy in and easier out.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

