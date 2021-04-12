InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Ladder Accessory for Painters (DOD-1030)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I needed a more convenient way to keep paint and various painting supplies close while working on a ladder," said an inventor, from Reading, Mich., "so I invented the PAINTER'S HELPER. My design eliminates the hassle of climbing up and down the ladder to get supplies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold painting items while on a ladder. In doing so, it ensures that paint, brushes, rollers and other items are easily accessible. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1030, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

