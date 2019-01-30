InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Lawn Care Accessory (JMC-2174)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to trim and edge the lawn without bending and straining," said an inventor, from Lamar, Ark., "so I invented the CONVENIENT TRIMMER AND EDGER."

The invention provides a more effective way to cut grass and trim edges. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional lawn care tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design, "My design helps to simplify the yard care routine."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

