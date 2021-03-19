InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Leash & Seatbelt Product for Pets (LCC-5139)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to secure my dog in the car after taking a walk," said an inventor, from Stewartsown, Pa., "so I invented the DOGGO WALK AND RIDE. My design provides added convenience for pet owners and it increases safety for pets."

The invention provides an effective leash and seatbelt product for pets. In doing so, it enables the user to easily switch from walking to riding in a vehicle. As a result, it eliminates the need to purchase and use multiple pet products and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

