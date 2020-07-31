InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Loader (JKN-179)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have struggled to position a deer on the rear rack of an ATV," said an inventor from Monroe, Louisiana. "This inspired me to develop a means to quickly and easily load a large kill onto the vehicle."

He developed the DEER EASY LOADER which allows a hunter to effortlessly raise an animal from the ground to save them time as well as effort. This invention may prevent stress and strain on the back, legs, arms and shoulders. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, practical and easy to use design that would eliminate requiring assistance from other hunters.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JKN-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

