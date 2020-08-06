InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Messaging System for Vehicles (NJD-2006)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after I accidentally cut someone off while driving and wanted to apologize," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J. "I thought there could be a better way for a driver to share or communicate a message, so I invented the COURTESY MESSAGE."

The invention provides an effective way for a driver to communicate with other vehicles. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to shouting, waving or using other hand gestures. As a result, it could help to prevent confusion and misunderstandings and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a clear and convenient messaging system for vehicles."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2006, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

