InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pencil Holder for Workers (TRO-755)

..."I needed a convenient way to secure a pencil on my shirt when working to ensure it is easily accessible when needed," said an inventor, from Gloucester, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PENCIL BUDDY. My design can be used with conventional pencils, carpenter's pencils, or pens."

The invention ensures that a writing instrument is accessible while working. In doing so, it offers an alternative to holding a pencil or storing it in a pocket, behind the ear or in clenched teeth. It also eliminates the need to search for a pencil or pen and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force, construction workers, carpenters, contractors, writers, technicians, crafters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

