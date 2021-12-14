InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Product for Parking Lots & Parking Garages (LVT-415)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to improve parking capabilities for motorists using public lots," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ZAPATA "PRIME" PARKING SPOT DESIGN. My design provides added assistance when steering a vehicle into position."

The invention enables a driver to properly center a vehicle within a space when parking. In doing so, it prevents the vehicle from being too close on either side. As a result, it reduces the risk of vehicle damage and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for public and private parking lots, parking garages, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp