InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Reading Aid for Small Print (TPA-2748)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble reading restaurant menus and labels at the grocery store," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla. "I thought there could be a simple accessory to help read small print, so I invented the P H V CARD."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to read small print or see details in a picture. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using reading glasses. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain while reading and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for farsighted individuals.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables me to easily see small print without using reading glasses."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

