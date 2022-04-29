InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Sheet Tightening Device (LBT-193)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife constantly complained that other products made for keeping sheets tight did not work," said an inventor, from Birdsboro, Pa., "so I invented the WRAP-SHEET. My design would eliminate an unkempt, messy bed."

The patent-pending invention ensures a snug and secure fit to prevent sheets from loosening. It also offers an improved way to put a fitted sheet on a mattress. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the struggle of lifting up the mattress. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, individuals with disabilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

