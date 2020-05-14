InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Shelf System for Boats (FRO-620)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to secure and use my barbeque and tackle box on my boat," said an inventor, from Oakhurst, Calif., "so I invented the VERSATILE RAIL MOUNT SHELF."

The invention provides a convenient flat surface for holding a grill, tackle box or other items while boating. In doing so, it prevents items from rolling or falling into the water. It also could enhance space and comfort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for boat owners and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides additional room and shelf space on the boat or at the campsite."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

