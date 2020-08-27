InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Shoe/Boot Cleaner for Households (KSC-1460)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to clean shoes to prevent people from tracking dirt into the house," said an inventor, from Grandview, Mo., "so I invented the SHOE VAC."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean shoes or boots when entering a home. In doing so, it prevents water, dirt and germs on shoes from accumulating on floors and carpeting. As a result, it could help to improve sanitary conditions and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle of removing shoes or wiping them on a door mat."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

