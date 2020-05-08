InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Snow Remover (LGI-2752)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and must make paths in the snow on sidewalks around houses while also clearing driveways," said an inventor from East Northport, New York. "This inspired me to develop an alternative to conventional snow shovels that may save time and effort."

He developed the patent-pending SNOW E Z to provide improved snow-clearing capabilities that could save valuable time and effort. This invention could also reduce the incidence of back injuries, muscle pulls and fatigue. Additionally, it could move snow as well as dirt, leaves and sand.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2752, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

