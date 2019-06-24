InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage System for Pickup Trucks (PHO-2631)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I thought there could be a better way to store and protect tools and other equipment in my pickup truck," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the GENESIS BOX."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to store and access tools and supplies in the back of a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb into the bed of the truck. As a result, it could enhance convenience, organization and security. The invention features a durable and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient storage solution for truck owners."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2631, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

