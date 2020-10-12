InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Warming Unit for Shoes (NJD-2176)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I don't like putting my feet into cold shoes, especially in the winter," said an inventor, from Jamesburg, N.J. "I thought there should be a convenient way to warm my shoes before wearing, so I invented the HEATED SHOE BOX."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep stored shoes warm. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional shoe storage units. As a result, it could enhance comfort and circulation and it can also be used to warm gloves, hats and towels. The invention features a space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who live in cold weather climates. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort and convenience for individuals who enjoy warm shoes."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

