InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Defog a Bathroom Mirror (CCT-4437)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to look in the mirror right away after taking a hot shower," said an inventor, from Moores Hill, Ind., "so I invented the DEFOGGER."

The invention provides an effective way to defog a mirror after showering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly wipe the surface clean. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent streaks and smears. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, recreation vehicles, cruise ships, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick and convenient way to remove steam from the mirror without wiping it."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

