InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Hold a Cell Phone (HLW-2220)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do a lot of outdoor activities and needed a better way to hold and secure my cell phone," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented THE PHONE BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a cell phone handy without having to grasp it in the hand. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost and dropped phones. It also ensures that the cell phone remains dry, clean and protected and it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners, active individuals and outdoor sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional holders or storing a cell phone in a pocket or bag."

The original design was submitted to the Miami/Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

