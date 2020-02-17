InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Hold and Fill Contractor Bags (BMA-5439)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a hassle-free way for one worker to hold and fill a large contractor bag," said an inventor, from Webster, Mass., "so I invented the CONTRACTOR BAG HOLDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy and effective way for one person to fill a plastic or paper contractor bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, landscapers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent strain and struggle when filling a contractor bag."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

