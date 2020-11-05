InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Scratch Instant Lottery Tickets (HUN-998)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help an instant lottery player quickly and easily remove all the coating from an instant ticket," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the E Z SCRATCH. My design increases convenience and it offers an improved alternative to manually scratching tickets."

The invention provides an effective way to scratch off the covering on instant lottery tickets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a fingernail, coin, knife, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the entire covering is easily removed. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who play instant lottery tickets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-998, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

