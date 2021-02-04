InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Store and Access Trash Bags (KXX-275)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a simple and easy way to store a roll of garbage bags and retrieve them when needed," said an inventor, from Pineville, Ky., "so I invented the E Z B D EASY BAG DISPENSER. My design ensures that a new bag is readily available when emptying the trash can."

The invention provides an effective way to store and access trash bags when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for trash can liners. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases organization. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

